2023 : I Will Not Be A Governor Of One Ethnic Nationality ...Oborevwori

Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has said that he will not be an ethnic Governor if elected in the forthcoming general elections, but a governor for all Deltans.





Speaking at a meeting with Urhobo Traditional Rulers on Friday, February 10th, 2023, at the Palace Of the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State, where he had gone for royal blessings ahead of the 2023 general elections, Rt Hon Oborevwori who is also the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, said that he will be a governor all Deltans will be proud of and not one that will lord it over the people.









He said that; "I will make a good Governor. I will be Governor for all Deltans and not a Governor for one ethnic nationality. As the longest serving speaker in the history of Delta State House of Assembly, I have the capacity to pilot the affairs of the state to the admiration of the people. Traditional Rulers will be happy under me just as they did under former Governor James Onanefe Ibori, immediate past governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and under our current Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, but I will do more for our monarchs and please, tell your subjects to vote for me and other candidates of the PDP.









"APC has destroyed the country. The choice of Governor Okowa as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP is a good one for us, with Governor Okowa as Vice-President, it will favour Delta State and so we should support the party so that Nigerians will be happy again", he stated.





Earlier, the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, said that the State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Oborevwori has the capacity to Govern the state, saying he had known him for a long time.





"He worked with me. He played major roles in terms of security in my administration. He has respect for people. He has a very good heart and he is a generous man. He will give Deltans a better deal if elected Governor and he will accord our traditional rulers the needed recognition. He is the right man for the job. He will bring peace to Delta State and it is my appeal to our respected traditional rulers to pray for him in view of the task ahead", the former Governor said.





The Traditional Rulers in Delta Central Senatorial District later offered their royal blessings to the Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

















Meanwhile, the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming general elections, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has consulted Chief Godwin Oghene Ogbetuo, Okakuro of Agbon kingdom and Okakuro of Olomu Kingdom on his aspiration and assured him that all Deltans will be carried along in his government if elected Governor.





He said that they should vote for the Atiku-Okowa ticket, saying it is the only ticket that can reset the country, adding that; "Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have been tested and they will not fail Nigerians. Let us vote for them and all other candidates of the PDP. The ticket is very important and it should happen in your time that both of them are elected as President and Vice-President and I am also elected in your time as the Governor of Delta State".





Chief Ogbetuo said that "Most of us are above Ninety years old and some are even over One Hundred years old and at our levels, we should pray for our children to live longer than us and achieve more than us too. Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is a gentleman, he is a very hardworking, and you can see his activities in the House. First and second time as a Speaker. It is not easy to be a Speaker in that House for two times. In many cases, when you are Speaker once, at the second time you will be removed but because of his hardwork and intelligent, he was able to maintain it . So, we congratulate him and wish him the best in his Governorship aspiration. He will make a good Governor. Oborevwori is hardworking and a gentleman, We need him now".

