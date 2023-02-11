Seven Things To Know About Nigerian-Born Olaolu Slawn Who Designed New British Award Statuette

Published:

The 2023 Brit Awards is scheduled to hold on Saturday evening and the statuette that would be presented is designed by a Nigerian artiste, Olaolu Slawn.





The ceremony, which is organised to recognise the best in British and international music would be held at The O2 Arena in London and would be hosted by British comedian, Mo Gilligan.





The 2023 Brit Awards trophy was designed by a Nigerian-born London-based artist, Olaolu Slawn.





Below are seven things you need to know about him:





1. Slawn was born in Lagos and Yoruba by tribe.





2. Slawn, who is a 20-year-old, has become the first Nigerian-born and youngest artist to design the BRITs Award.





3. He worked as a shop assistant at Wafflesncream, a skate shop in Lagos, before moving to London in 2018.





4. He enrolled at Middlesex University to study graphic design in 2019 and started to paint during the lockdown.





5. Slawn hosted his debut exhibition at Brick Lane’s Truman Brewery in 2021 which caused a stir in the art scene.





6. He is known for his spray-painted, pop art canvases and murals.





7. The work of the London-based Nigerian artist Slawn switches between street art and abstract expressionism while exploring pertinent issues of politics, race, and identity.

