2023 Election: Military Denies Coup Rumours

The Military High Command has denied speculations that some serving officers met with one of the presidential candidates in the forthcoming elections.

It also described as ‘malicious propaganda ‘ that the rumoured meeting was held as part of the moves to disrupt the elections and stage a coup.

These were contained in a statement on Saturday by the acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General, Tukur Gusau.

The statement partly read,” The Armed Forces of Nigeria notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that some military officers met with a Presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire.

“The wicked and very malicious propaganda indicated that a so-called Thursday meeting is plotting a Coup d’etat to establish unconstitutional order.”

He said the military is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and would never engage in any activity that was contrary to its provisions.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is disheartened that even politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity.





“It needs to be stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy.”

Gusau said the military remained non-partisan, adding that it was committed to the democratic system of government in practice in the country.

“Besides, the Military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby warn that those who engage in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation will be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims,,” he said

