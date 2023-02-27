Senate : LP Candidate Wins Stella Oduah , Ex Gov Obiano's Wife In Anambra

Published:

Tony Nwoye of the Labour Party has won the Anambra North Senatorial District election.

Nwoye defeated Senator Stella Oduah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mrs Ebele Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Ebele is the former first lady of Anambra State.

It was learnt that Senator Oduah, a former aviation minister, lost in all the seven local government areas of Anambra North Senatorial District, namely Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Oyi, Ogbaru, Anambra East, Anambra West and Ayamelum.

