Gov Ayade Loses Senatorial Election

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has been defeated in the National Assembly election held on Saturday.

CKN News reports that the incumbent Senator representing the Northern Senatorial District of the State in the National Assembly, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe was re-elected.

Senator Jarigbe who contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 76,145 votes to defeat Governor Ayade of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 56,595 votes in the exercise.

Jarigbe was declared winner of the exercise in the early hours of Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Returning Officer, Dr Emmanuel Emanghe.





Emanghe further thanked stakeholders for their peaceful conduct and also lauded all security agents for giving the needed security support which invariably led to successful and credible elections.

