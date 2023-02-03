Police Arrest Two Suspects For Allegedly Possessing And Selling Fake New N1000 Notes

Published:

Police Operatives serving in Igbo-Eze South Division of Enugu State Command, on Thursday, February 2, have arrested one Joseph Chinenye aged 39 and Onyeka Kenneth Ezeja aged 29, both male and respectively of Iheakpu-Awka in Igbo-Eze South LGA and Onicha Enugu-Ezike in Igbo-Eze North LGA,for allegedly being in possession of suspected counterfeited one hundred and eighty (180) pieces of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN's) newly redesigned one thousand naira (N1,000) notes, with face value of one hundred and eighty thousand naira (N180,000.00).





A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, says preliminary investigation shows, among other things, that the notes, which are in three separate batches, bear the same serial numbers of A/34:282656, A/46:578759 and 8/93:852942; while the suspects claimed to have secured the counterfeited Naira notes from an unidentified woman in Benin, Edo State.





‘’They confessed to attempting to sell the notes to a POS operator, who rejected them, before the Operatives arrested them at a Filling Station in Ibagwa-Aka community of Igbo-Eze LGA, where they used the notes to purchase petrol. The duo will be arraigned in court upon consolidation and conclusion of investigation into the case by the State CID Enugu.'' Ndukwe said













He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has reassured the commitment of the Police to fish out and bring to book, criminal elements hellbent on perpetrating such acts of economic sabotage. He therefore, urged all and sundry to support the Police in this quest, while being vigilant and wary of who or how they obtain and carry out transactions with Naira notes, especially the new ones.

