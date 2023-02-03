Breaking : NBC Imposes N2m Fine On TVC Over "Partial Coverage " Of 2023 Election Campaigns

Published:

The National Broadcasting Commission has slammed a N2m fine on TV Continental owned by APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what it described as its partiality in the coverage of ongoing campaigns towards the 2023 election

The NBC in a press statement issued on Friday and obtained by CKN News, the regulatory gave several infractions by the station including utterances made by Tinubu during his campaigns in various States aired live on TVC

It gave a specific instance where TVC in October 2022 devoted a whopping 17 minutes to APC news and only one minute to PDP

NBC also sanctioned Arise TV media and fined N2m for some infractions and broadcast contents during its AM broadcast Arise Morning

It include a video by Dino Melaye mocking Bola Tinubu etc

The stations have been given two weeks to pay up the fine





