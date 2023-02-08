Peter Okoye ( Psquare) , Seun Kuti Fight Dirty On Social Media

Published:

Singer Peter Okoye of the PSquare music group has slammed Seun Kuti, the son of legendary musician Fela Kuti, that the latter has no music career and all he does is brag about his family background.”





Okoye said this in a series of tweets he shared via his Twitter account on Wednesday.





The duo has been engaging in an online fight after Kuti said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi is an opportunist.





Okoye took to his Twitter handle to slam Kuti, saying, “ You had no music career in the first place… All you do is brag about your family background. That's only what you talk about. What av u been able to achieve or influence in Nigeria? Total nothing.





“ PSQUARE is not the problem of Nigeria. Everyone is playing their part, you too play yours. Everyone have their callings. You sing about the ills of the society country, we sing about other things. That's your calling, and you don't expect everyone to sing like you.”

