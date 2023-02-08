EFCC Arraigns Social Media Influencer Over N7.9m Internet Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday re-arraigned social media influencer and comedienne, Adedamola Adewale alias Adeherself, for alleged N7.9 million internet fraud.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adewale was charged alongside two others at large, on a three-count of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretences, attempt to obtain money by false pretences and retention of proceeds of criminal conduct.





She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.





The EFCC alleged that the defendant with two others, Lasisi Adeleke and Sodiq Adeleke, still at large, with intent to defraud, attempted to obtain $6, 000 from one Mr Joseph Rumoro on the pretext that the money was meant for procurement of his passport and visa as well as tax payment.





The commission also alleged that Adewale retained in her bank account, proceeds of cybercrime to the tune of N7.9 million.





The alleged offences contravene Sections 8(a) and 1(3), 8(b) and 1(3) and 17 (a) and (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences, 2006.





The case has been adjourned until April 18 for the commencement of trial.





NAN





Share This