Omo-Agege Political Pursuits: Why Are Top APC Executive Members Of Isoko Extraction Abandoning Omo-Agege? By Sylvester Imonina

Recently, an Isoko; Mr. Nick Ovuakporie abandoned the hopeless and distasteful political contraption called, Delta APC for PDP. Up till when Nick Ovuakporie took the honourable decision to call it quits with Delta APC, he was the State Secretary of the Party.





Also, on or about the 18th day of January, 2022, the erstwhile outspoken Publicity Secretary of Delta APC, Sylvester Imonina, Esq. left the exalted position he occupied and also resigned his membership of the Party due to irreconcilable differences he had with the Party's leadership as it concerned Isoko Nation. Today, the former Delta APC Scribe is at peace with himself and those around him. Since Imonina left the Party of crabs' mentality, things are no longer at ease at the publicity office! What a pity!





Sometime in the year 2020, the former Deputy State women leader of Delta APC, Late Mrs. Lizzy Ejenavo left the Party due to the Emperonic and Napoleonic disposition of the Party's leadership towards her and her teeming supporters. Late Mrs. Lizzy Ejenavo was a thoroughbred political amazon of Isoko extraction. Unfortunately, she could not achieve the good thoughts she had for her people because of only one man who wants to be "all and all" in the affairs of men!





The question that readily comes to mind is why are top executive members of APC from Isoko Nation always abandoning DSP Ovie Omo-Agege? There is a saying in Isoko that "when a needle pierces one spot always, there is a problem"!





It is on the above-mentioned aphorism that I unequivocally say that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, alias betrayer of "political benefactors" is a hater of anything Isoko. That is, Omo-Agege's hatred for the good and progress of Isoko is second to none. Otherwise, why would refined and capable hands in Delta APC from Isoko Nation be abandoning Omo-Agege's sinking political ship always?





Let me give you a few instances of Omo-Agege's disparaging conduct towards Isoko ethnic Nationality. Just recently, there was pipeline surveillance jobs for youths of oil-bearing communities. The contract/headship of the surveillance jobs that was supposed to be given to an Isoko son as of right was cornered by Omo-Agege and handed over to his younger brother. Painfully, after several months of work by the few persons that were employed, their salaries have remained unpaid, unlike their counterparts from other ethnic Nationalities in Delta State!





Also, it might interest Deltans to know that when Omo-Agege created Directorates in his campaign council, no Isoko man was qualified enough in the estimation of Omo-Agege to be appointed a Director of any of the Directorates. It was after he received a huge condemnation of his ignoble disposition towards the Isoko Nation and fear of not getting the support of Isoko people that he quickly created an unknown and insignificant Directorate just two weeks ago and made an Isoko man its Director! Hmmmmmmmm, Delta APC Maradona thinks he can fool the Isokos. It will not happen!





Almost three years ago, DSP Omo-Agege told Isoko people that he had used his influence at the Federal level to get the approval of One Billion Naira for rehabilitation and construction works for public Primary and Secondary Schools in Isoko Nation. He told the Isokos to take his promises to "the bank but unfortunately, there are no dividends of his promises in any Bank in Nigeria and/ or on earth". It is unfortunate that the Delta APC political Maradona is not ready to change his unholy ways of doing things!





It is also worthy of note that no Isoko man occupies any significant position in the APC-led Federal Government. No thanks to Emperor Ovie Omo-Agege who thinks clannishly in everything he does.





Omo-Agege's hatred for the Isoko Nation makes him to use divide and rule approach amongst the diminishing supporters of his in Isoko Nation. In fact, Omo-Agege is a die-hard believer of "yes sir, yes sir leadership style" whose desire is to see an average Isoko kowtowing before him any time, any day, without the demand for his right.





It is a pity that few ignorant Isokos are still singing his praises. Well, let it be known to them that Omo-Agege does not like an average Isoko man. The earlier they realize this, the better for his hallelujah boys and men in Isoko.





Lest I forget, there is a saying in Isoko that "until you sleep close to a fowl, you will not know that the fowl snores". Some notable sons and daughters of Isoko have had their bitter experiences with Omo-Agege. I, therefore advise those who have ears to hear and make use of this undiluted truth of a concerned Deltan/Isoko.





ISOKOS ARE NOT A CONQUERED PEOPLE!

Sylvester Imonina,

Writes from Oruamudhu Community, Ozoro Kingdom.

