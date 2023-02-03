Love In The Air : 24 Year Old Girl Marries 85 Year Old Man

Published:

Miracle Pogue, 24, from Starkville, Mississippi, met husband Charles Pogue, 85, when she was working in a launderette in 2019 and the pair quickly formed a friendship.

Retired real estate agent Charles finally decided to admit his feelings for the nurse a year after they met and he proposed in February 2020.

Charles doesn't have any children and the couple are looking into IVF in the hope of starting a family to ensure Charles leaves behind a new generation.

Miracle says her mother Tamika Phillips, 45, and grandad Joe Brown, 72, were supportive of the relationship from the start after seeing how happy the pensioner made her but her dad Kareem Phillips, 47, was harder to convince.

Miracle recalled how her relationship with Charles began when she was working in the launderette, saying: "Charles used to bring in one item of clothing and only wanted me to serve him.

"One day he waltzed in there and threw a piece of paper down and said ?write down your number? like he's a player. He was my knight in shining armour.

"We had a good vibe going, he didn't make me feel weird. It was good conversation, he made me feel comfortable. I knew he was older but I didn't know his age exactly.

"When I found out I was in too deep, it was a couple of months in and I already had feelings for him. He was my baby and he wasn't going anywhere.

