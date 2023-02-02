OAU Student Murder: Forensic Expert Absent, Adedoyin Closes Case

Published:

Owner of Hiltons Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr Ramon Adedoyin, standing trial alongside six of his employees in the case of murder of a masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, on Thursday, closed his case.

All seven defendants were present in court for the day’s proceedings, but Okon Ita, the counsel to the 7th defendant, Adesola Adedeji, was absent in court.

At the penultimate sitting of the court on December 16, Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, had adjourned the matter till February 2, to allow the 1st defendant to call witnesses after the murder was added to his charge.

But while addressing the court on Thursday, Adedoyin’s counsel, Mr K. Eleja, SAN, said he was constrained to close his case after two witnesses he intended to call failed to appear.

Eleja said he had planned to call Inspector Victor Ekpeyong and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr Benedict Agbo of Nigerian Police Force Forensic Science Laboratory, Force SCID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos State.

He however said despite all efforts made, both were not in court.

Speaking further, the defence counsel said Ekpeyong was contacted after the last adjournment and he assured him that he would be around, only to decline his appearance 24 hours before the sitting, citing a special duty assigned to him.

He sought adjournment for the adoption of final written addresses by the parties.

Also, while addressing the court, counsel to the 2nd, 4th and 5th defendants, Mr Muritala Abdulrosheed, SAN, asked for 2 weeks to file a final written address on behalf of his clients, while Mr O. Yusuf, counsel to the 3rd and 6th, also asked for 2 weeks to file his final written address.

The prosecutor, Fatima Adesina, also asked for 2 weeks to file her final written address, while Adedoyin’s counsel, Eleja, sought relief from the court for 14 days after receiving the prosecution’s final written address, before filing a reply.

In her ruling, Justice Ojo, adjourned the matter till Thursday, March 16 for the adoption of final written addresses by the parties.

