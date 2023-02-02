EFCC Arraigns Dikwa For N414m Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday, February 2, 2023, arraigned one Sulaiman Muhammad Dikwa before Justice C.N Nwabulu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jikwoyi, Abuja.





Dikwa is facing prosecution alongside Green Sahara Farms Limited on a six count amended charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and fraudulent conversion of N414,000,000 (Four Hundred and Fourteen Million Naira).





DIKWA and GREEN SAHARA FARMS LIMITED on or about the 5th day of July, 2019 at Abuja being entrusted with the sum of N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) for the purpose of farming and selling agro-allied products within and outside Nigeria by Bima Shelter Limited, dishonestly converted the money to his own use in violation of the discharge of the said trust and thereby committed Criminal Breach of Trust.





