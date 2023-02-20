Nyesom Wike Absent As Atiku Meets Rivers PDP Stakeholders In Abuja

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, met with Rivers State stakeholders in Abuja on Sunday evening, ahead of Saturday’s keenly contested election.

Among those present at the meeting were a former National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus; Senator Ben Bruce; a former governor of Rivers state, Celestine Omehia, among other prominent party members in the state.

Atiku’s campaign Director, Public Communications, Senator Dino Melaye, stated that the meeting was a compensation for the Rivers State rally, which was shelved by the party, owing to the impasse with Governor Nyesom Wike.

The co-convener, Senator Lee Maeba, assured the PDP of victory in Rivers State, while listing some federal projects that Atiku should prioritise in the state, such as the completion of the East-West Road.

In his remarks, the candidate promised full completion of the East-West Road and to revamp the Federal Government amnesty programme upon assuming office.

Afterwards, the presidential candidate headed for another meeting with the PDP National Assembly candidates, where his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, addressed the candidates.

Okowa appealed to the federal legislative candidates to carry on with the campaigns in their respective constituencies and senatorial districts.

He urged them to win their elections, saying the PDP needed the majority in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

The vice-presidential candidate also called on the candidates to protect their votes cast for the PDP on Saturday.

Atiku, in his address to the candidates, stated that Nigeria was in one of the most challenging times in its history.

According to him, the country is more divided, and security and economy are in a sorry state. He added that to redirect the country, there is a great need to “work together when we are all elected.”

