Monday, 20 February 2023

Breaking : Naira Scarcity Protests Rock Sagamu , Two Banks Torched

Published: February 20, 2023


 The ongoing protest over the new Naira policies of the Central Bank has spread to Sagamu area of Ogun State 

Reports reaching CKN News have it that a branch of Union Bank and another unidentified bank were torched by an irate mob on Monday morning 

The estimate of damages could not be ascertained as at the time of this report 



It was gathered that security agents have moved in to quell the attacks 

Some youths were seen this morning marching through the streets of the ancient town protesting against the policy which has grounded economic and social activities across the country 


