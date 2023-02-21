Northern Group Calls For 2023 Election Postponement

Published:

A northern group, Arewa Youth Assembly, on Tuesday, called for the suspension of the general election in the country.

The group, comprising youths from the 19 Northern states and Abuja, noted that the suspension of the forthcoming elections became necessary due to the fuel and naira scarcity.

The Speaker of the group, Muhammad Danlami, in a statement released to newsmen in Kaduna, stated that failure to suspend the elections would be considered as rigging targeted at poor Nigerians.

According to the group, any election under the current situation in the country will not be accepted.

The statement read, “It has become imperative for the Arewa Youth Assembly to call for the immediate suspension of the 2023 general elections to enable Nigerians, especially menial workers from our region who are all over the country in search of greener pastures to return to where they registered to vote. We are worried that even those in the city, whose polling units are far away from their homes, won’t be able to transport themselves to cast their votes.

“We are particularly worried over the increasing spate of carnage and attacks on security formations in the South-East and other private businesses in the South-West part of the country. If security personnel and formations and banks can be attacked with ease, what more of harmless innocent Nigerians?

“In order not to deny Nigerians the privilege of electing who will be in charge of our beloved country in the next four years, we wish to call on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission to suspend all processes leading to the election.”

