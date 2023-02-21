Alleged Extrajudicial Killings By Officers In Anambra :Investigative Panel Commence Assignment

Published:

ANAMBRA ALLEGED KILLINGS: PANEL COMMENCES FULL-SCALE INVESTIGATIONS, CALLS FOR MORE CREDIBLE FACTS





The Special Investigation Panel investigating the allegations of extra-judicial killings, extortion, unprofessionalism, and highhandedness against Police Officers of the Anambra State Command and Zone 13 Ukpo-Dunukofia, has commenced a full-scale investigation into the allegations as investigators have moved to scenes and sites for on-the-spot-assessment. The team has however been tasked to harness all available means and spread its tentacles towards ensuring that all information received via the channels made available to the public is properly examined to assist the investigations, subsequent report of findings,and recommendations.





The Nigeria Police Force wishes to disabuse the minds of well-meaning members of the public and all interested stakeholders that the panel comprising respected and thoroughbred officers including officers of the IGP Monitoring Unit, reports directly to the Inspector-General of Police, and shall discharge the responsibility professionally and ensure justice.





The NPF also reassures that the Anambra RRS, Awkuzu, will definitely be reorganized and sanitized to suit the present ideologies and administrative styles of the Force leadership in conformity with international best practices. This sanitization will be equally extended to other tactical squads across the NPF.





Furthermore, it is imperative to clear the air that the officers fingered in the trending allegation were never arrested or detained. Rather, they were summoned to the Force Headquarters for interrogation in order to have a clue on the trending allegations. Due to the denial of the allegations raised by a blogger, the Inspector-General of Police then set in motion the process for diligent investigations.





It is, however, crucial to state that this process/development will not in any way truncate the current conscientious investigation into the allegations as many aggrieved persons have reached out to the panel for more deliberations and information sharing.





CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra,

Force Public Relations Officer,

Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Share This