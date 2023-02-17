Multi-Sector EXPO, U.S.-Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit (USATIGS ‘23) Holds In Atlanta in October 2023

Published:





The U.S.-Africa Trade Council (USAfriTC), along with partner organizations across Africa, United Kingdom and United States, is pleased to announce that the next edition of the U.S.-Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit (USATIGS), with a very germane theme, “Harnessing Strategic U.S.- Africa Partnerships to expand Global Marketshare”, will hold on October 18-21, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Over the past six years, the Summit organizers have brought together business leaders and representatives of African countries and US government for a yearly gathering in the United States, to establish and grow international Trade and Investment relations across the two trade blocs.

USATIGS recognizes that Africa, an emerging market for trade and Investments presents many opportunities for America, the world's largest economy and leading global trader. This Summit therefore sets a platform to bolster economic development through increased trade and Investments between both continents.

This year’s summit will focus on investments and opportunities in Agribusiness, alternative Energy, Telecommunication, Mining, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Health Care, Hospitality, and Financial Services. With speakers, resource persons and participants drawn from across the world. This three-day summit will catalyze strategic ideas and catalogue methodologies to harvest these opportunities for the mutual benefit of Africa and the United States. It will also provide a platform for exhibitors to showcase Africa and African business opportunities to International Investors.

The President of the Federal Republic of Zambia, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, has been invited to deliver the keynote address.

The key topics that would be addressed at this year’s summit include

Why the USA and Africa are losing out on mutual trade and investment opportunities, and how to fix it,

the most impactful and profitable business opportunities that can come from stronger trade and investment ties between Africa and the USA,

why African entrepreneurs and businesses are not benefiting as they should from trade with the USA

why trade and financing seem unreachable for many African entrepreneurs and businesses, despite the fact that the US is a huge potential market for unique and value-added African products,

How we can get more US entrepreneurs and companies to enter the African market, with Africa globally recognized as a promising emerging market.

major unique or special advantages that African entrepreneurs play in the US market over other regions of the world.

A notable feature of USATIGS 2019 will be the African Shark Tanks and Investors Pitch Deck which provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs from Africa or of African origin seeking funding/ mentorship, to make a pitch to a Panel of Investors. This is designed to equip startups with great ideas to solve Africa’s problems, thereby giving them the boost, they need to jumpstart their businesses.

Besides immense benefits that will accrue to participants through networking with representatives of the U.S. Administration, financial powerhouses, investors and technical partners seeking business opportunities in Africa, delegates will be treated to the best of scenic tours Atlanta has to offer.

The 2023 U.S.-Africa Trade & Investment Global Summit presents a vibrant platform where businesses will be able to leverage the latest market intelligence, meet with trade diplomats from throughout Africa, and take advantage of tremendous networking opportunities.

For more information about the US-Africa Trade Council, please contact:

Regis Uzoma

EVP/CMO

U.S.-Africa Trade Council.

About the US-Africa Trade Council, USA.

The US-Africa Trade Council, USA (www.usafricatrade.org) is dedicated to strengthening and enriching the vehicle of investment and trade between the United States of America and Africa. The Council provides a bilateral forum on key economic, commercial and professional initiatives, as well as business opportunities of interest to American companies operating in or exploring business opportunities in Africa, as well as African companies planning trade ties and business expansion to the US Market.

The US-Africa Trade Council’s core agenda is built around three interdependent themes:

Establishment of linkages, policy input and advocacy to increase bilateral trade and investment between US and Africa;

Interchange with the American Business community on the resources that abound in Africa, generating Trade, Tourism and Foreign investment in Africa.





promote internationalization of African businesses, products and services to the US marketplace

