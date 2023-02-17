Controversy Reigns : CBN Denies Asking Nigerians To Deposit Old Naira Notes At Banks

Published:

Despite a circulation notice emanating from some commercial banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria has denied asking Nigerians to deposit their old Naira notes at banks

The spokesman of the Apex Bank in a press statement issued today and received by CKN News, the bank stated that there has not been a contrary directive to the one issued on Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari directing those still in possession of the old Naira notes to deposit same at the CBN





This is the statement by CBN





