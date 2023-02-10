Meet New Gospel Sensation " Ruke Gure "

Published:

Originally from the giant of Africa Nigeria, Ruke Gure is a unique gospel artiste, singer, Performer and Songwriter who hails from Delta State, in the South-South region of the country.





A graduate of Delta State University, Abraka with a Bachelors Degree in Counseling Psychology, Ruke as she is called by her followers and Gospel music lovers, recalls singing when she was just four (4) years old and only started singing professionally approximately Ten (10) years ago with her debut Album Melodies of Love in 2020, a sophomore album, Emerging Glory in 2021 and her latest album The Awakening was released in 2022.





Like many Gospel singers she has a deep passion for music, which is indicative of her conviction that Jesus Christ is her only inspiration for doing music. While diligently serving in her local church, Gospel pillars Ministry where she continues to lead people in worship, she successfully caught the very spirit of authentic worship with her distinctive sound.

Ruke organised her first ever music concert where she ministered in songs which are making rounds like, “Worthy of My Song, “Running Over” from the concert are popular in streaming platforms, Ruke believes that music is a major means of propagating the Gospel of Jesus Christ.





Apart from music, Ruke is also an entrepreneur in the travel industry. May 2020 saw the publication of “Before Before” Ruke’s debut Single which she described as “a reflection of my history and thankfulness for my present”. The song which chronicles a journey from darkness to light continues to bring Joy to people and worshippers all around the world.





Her songs have proven to entice souls into closer relationship with God the Father, from calming melodies like “Prince of Peace” to afro pop tunes like “Without You and Revival”. The eight-track record is expected to transform Gospel music all around the world.





Ruke latest single (Song) titled “All of My Devotion” and it’s a song to listen to

