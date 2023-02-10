Bizarre: How And Why We Killed CBN Staff , Wife And Son In Ogun...Domestic Staff

Published:

OGUN POLICE ARRESTED THE KILLERS OF FATINOYE COUPLE AND THEIR ONLY SON.

The three suspects involved in the killing of Fatinoye couple and their only son have been apprehended by operatives of Ogun State police Command.

The suspects, Lekan Adekanbi a.k.a Koroba, Ahmed Odetola a.k.a Akamo and Waheed Adeniji a.k.a Koffi were all arrested following painstaking intelligence based investigation embarked upon by men of the Command, as a result of the gruesome murder of the couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, and their only son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye.

The couple were killed in the most gruesome manner on the eve of New year celebration immediately they returned from Cross-over service, and the murderers also set their corpses ablaze in order to cover their tracks.

Upon the report of the dastardly act, the Commissioner of Police directed the Homicide section of the State criminal investigation Department to take over the case and ensure that the culprits were brought to justice.

In the course of investigation, one Lekan Adekanbi, a driver to the deceased family, was arrested based on circumstantial evidence, while investigation continues. The arrested suspect, Lekan Adekanbi, suddenly collapsed in the cell on the 2nd of January 2023, and he was rushed to the hospital for medical care. But while in the hospital receiving treatment, he suddenly jumped from the bed and escaped through the fence of the hospital. His escape further confirmed the police suspicion of his involvement in the case.

There and then, the Commissioner of Police ordered the State anti kidnapping unit to join forces with the homicide unit in order to get the escaped driver and his accomplices arrested.

The two teams, in compliance with the CP’s directive, embarked on technical and intelligence driven investigation and traced the movement of the suspect to his elder brother in Iseyin, Oyo State, but he had left the place before the arrival of the police.

The teams further intensified their efforts which yielded positive results, when Lekan Adekanbi was apprehended in his hideout somewhere in Abeokuta on the 21st of January 2023.

On interrogation, Lekan Adekanbi who has been the couple’s driver since 2018 confessed to being the mastermind of the dastardly act. He stated that he invited the other two suspects Ahmed Odetola a.k.a Akamo and Waheed Adeniyi a.k.a Koffi to come and join him in order to rob the couple.

He confessed further that he took the step because the couple refused to increase his salary, and that he approached them for loan to buy motorcycle, but they didn’t oblige him.

He stated further that on that fateful day, himself and his two accomplices waited for the couple to come back from Crossover service since he has access to the house and they pounced on them immediately they entered the house.

When asked why the Alsatian dog in the house did not attack them, he stated that the dog is very familiar with him being the person who always feed it.

Having got hold of the couple, they forced the husband, Kehinde Fatinoye, to transfer money from his account to “Kuda” bank account of Ahmed Odetola, but the transfer failed. It was then Lekan Adekanbi gave the deceased his own Access Bank account to which the sum of N1,102,000 (One million one hundred and two thousand naira) was transferred at gunpoint.

Since Lekan realised that his identity has been known through his bank account, he decided with others to terminate the life of the couple, consequent upon which Waheed Adeniyi a.k.a Koffi took a knife from their kitchen and slaughtered the husband Kehinde Fatinoye, while Lekan Adekanbi used sledge hammer he purposely brought for the operation to hit the wife Bukola Fatinoye on the head and she died on the spot.

While the operation was going on, the only son of the deceased, Oreoluwa Fatinoye and their adopted son, Felix Olorunyomi walked in and the hoodlums pounced on them too, tied them with rope and drove them to Ogun River Bridge at Adigbe where they threw the two of them into the river.

Luck, however, smiled at Felix Olorunyomi when the rope on his hand loosed and he was able to swim out of the river. But Oreoluwa was not that lucky as his dead body was recovered the following day.

Waheed Adeniyi a.k.a Koffi and Ahmed Odetola a.k.a Akamo were both apprehended at Ogere on Thursday 9th of February 2023.

The three suspects who are members of Aye confraternity have all confessed to their various roles in the gruesome and callous murder of the family.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, CP Frank Mba has ordered the suspects be charged to court as soon as possible.

SP ABIMBOLA OYEYEMI,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

OGUN STATE POLICE COMMAND

