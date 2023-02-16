Jubilation As Gov. Ugwuanyi Unveils SUMAS, Igbo-Eno, Enugu State

Published:

Record-breaking Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi makes history as he unveils the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, newly conceived and established by his administration in keeping with its concerted efforts to increase access to quality medical university education for the teeming youths, as well as provide accessible, quality and affordable healthcare service delivery to the people of Enugu State and beyond.





The founder of SUMAS, Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, Governor Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, performed the historic exercise in the company of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Afojulu Raymond Ozoemena, representative of Hon. Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kenneth Okpe, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, the Vice Chancellor of the medical university, Prof. James Ogbonna and other principal officers, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah represented by the Vicar General of the Diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Greg Amuluche Nnamani, among others.





...Delivers the 5th Adada Lecture titled "Leadership Education and Inclusive Development," organised by the Association of Nsukka Professors (ANP), where he gave highlights of his administration’s remarkable achievements in spite of the nation’s economic challenges.





