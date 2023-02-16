2023: Another PDP Governor Hosts Bola Tinubu

Published:

Twenty-four hours after meeting Governor Nyesom Wike at the Rivers State government house, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has met with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Both Wike and Makinde are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who belong to G5.

The G5 consist of PDP governors who are at loggerheads with the leadership of the PDP.

Aside from Wike and Makinde, Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) are members of G5.

