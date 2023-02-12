How I Found My Daughter Dead During Inter-House Sports ...Mother Of 12-year-old Chrisland Student

Published:

Mrs Blessing Adeniran, the mother of a 12-year-old Chrisland International School student, Opebi branch, has taken to social media to cry out over the death of his daughter, Whitney Adeniran, who allegedly died during the school’s inter-house sports activities.





In the video on her Instagram page on Sunday, the tearful mother noted that her child slumped during the event at Agege Stadium and she was not informed before the school took Whitney to a hospital.





On getting to the hospital, Mrs Adeniran stated that she met her daughter dead with her lips and tongue turned black.





She also noted that her daughter was not taken to a hospital but to an immunisation centre.





The distraught mother opined that Whitney was not sick, neither did she have any underlying illness but the doctor at the health centre said that her child may have suffered cardiac arrest.





She further demanded that the school comes clean on what happened to her daughter so she can bury the child in peace.

