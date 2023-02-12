FBI Declares Nigerian Wanted After Jumping Bail In USA

Published:

A Nigerian man who skipped bond after pleading guilty to romance scams and other scams in Atlanta, USA has been declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).





Ugo “Caesar” Anele, who used to work in Atlanta and still has family there, is believed to be in Nigeria.





According to FBI Special Agent Steve Evans, was supposed to serve three years in prison and pay his victims a million dollars in restitution.





“The same week that he was supposed to report to prison, he fled to Nigeria using someone else’s name





We know that he’s in Nigeria – in Lagos, Nigeria – and we’re looking for information about his exact whereabouts,” he said.





Anyone with information on his exact whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

