House Of Reps Candidate Dies 4 Days To Election

Published:

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate in Wudil/Garko Constituency of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Kamilu Ado Isa, is dead.





Isa, a former Assistant Comptroller General of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), died after a brief illness on Monday.





His death occurred four days to the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections.





In a condolence message to his family, Presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, described his demise as a huge vacuum that cannot be replaced.

He said the candidate dedicated his time, wealth and energy to the success of the party and his immediate community, praying for God Almighty to forgive his shortcomings.





“I am saddened by the loss of Hon. Kamilu Ado Isah, the NNPP House of Representatives Candidate for Wudil/Garko constituency.





“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal peace. My condolence to his family, friends and the NNPP Kano Chapter,” he said.





The deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites

Share This