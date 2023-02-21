Breaking: Militants Burn Woman Alive In Imo, Set DSS Director, Commissioner Houses On Fire

Published:

An elderly woman was burnt to ashes when gunmen razed houses on Tuesday at Amagu Ihube community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state on Tuesday.

Among houses burnt were the country homes of the Imo State commissioner for youths and sports, Emeka Okoronkwo.

Also burnt is the country home of a former Dean of the Law Faculty of the Imo State University, Owerri, Nnamdi Obiaraeri, who served as Commissioner for information, youth and sports and land and urban planning, respectively during the administrations of former governors of the state, Ikedi Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha.

Also torched was the country home of a retired Director of Department of Security Service, Emeka Ngwu.

It was gathered that the elderly woman was in Ngwu’s house when she was caught by the raging inferno.

Also razed were two houses belonging to two other prominent sons of the area.

Okoronkwo confirmed the attack on his house to newsmen on Tuesday.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, also confirmed the attack.

He said the police had launched an investigation into the incident, adding that no arrest had yet been made.

