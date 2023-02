Published:

Gunmen on Sunday night burnt Oguta high court located in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the attackers arrived around 11.30 pm and attacked the facility.

A source who doesn't want to be mentioned said that the magistrate's court registry, appeal court record office, file room, secretary to the high court judge's office, office of the high court bailiff, the chamber of the high court judge were burnt.

