Published:

The Federal Government has directed all Polytechnics in the country to shut down until after the forthcoming general elections.

The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Education, directing the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education Prof. Idris Bugaje to communicate to Rectors and Provosts of polytechnics.

The development came a week after issuing a similar directive for the closure of all Universities in the country.

Share This