Ex Abia Gov T.A Orji’s Son Loses Abia Rep Seat To LP Candidate

The speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly and son of former Governor of Abia State, Chinedu Orji has lost his ambition to represent Ikwuano, Umuahia federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

The candidate of the Labour Party for the seat, Chief Obi Aguocha,

won the election after polling a total number of 48,199 votes to defeat Orji, who polled 35,196 votes.

The returning officer for the election, Prof Uma Oke, declared Aguocha the winner of the election.

He also announced that Mr Ogbonnaya Obilor of All Progressives Congress had 4,042 votes, while Mr Ogbonna Abariukwu of the All Progressive Grand Alliance got 2, 758.

He also said that Mr Obinna Nwosu of African Democratic Congress scored 2,386, while Mr Friday Chimaobi of Young Progressive Party polled 1,013 votes.

Others, Patience Okorie of New Nigeria Peoples Party got 644 votes, Mr Christian Ibekwe Christian of National Rescue Movement got 68 votes whereas Mr Nnamdi Ogbuagu of Action Peoples Party scored 347 votes.





