Bola Tinubu Wins In Jigawa State

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has scored the highest votes for the 2023 general election in Jigawa state.

While candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar came second.

Announcing the results, the collation officer for 2023 presidential election in Jigawa state, Professor Arma-Ya’u Hamisu Bichi from Federal University Dutsimma said, the election was conducted peacefully and the contestants scored the following votes.

Bichi announced the scores by each party as APC, 421,390, PDP, 386,587, Labour Party, 1,889, NNPP 98,234.

He announced the total valid votes as 920,531, rejected votes stand at 34,274 while the total cast votes remain 954,805.

