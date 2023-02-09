EFCC Arraigns Macmillan Publishers, Two Others For $922m Fraud

Published:

The Macmillan Nigeria Publishers were arraigned alongside one Prof. Adesanya Iyiola Adelekan and Bola Fasasi, on six-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.





Some Macmillan Nigeria Publishers have been arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, South-West Nigeria over an alleged $922million fraud.





The defendants were being prosecuted by Nigeria's anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





The commission however failed to disclose the names nor the photographs of the said publishers.





A statement by EFCC's Head Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, via the commission's official Twitter handle, said they were arraigned on Thursday, February 2, 2023.





"The defendants were arraigned on Thursday, February 2, 2023 on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of $922m (Nine Hundred and Twenty-two Million United State Dollars).”

