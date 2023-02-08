33-year-old Nigerian Student Dies In Scotland Car Crash

Published:

A student at Glasgow Caledonian University on the Masters Public Health programme, Chinenye Okonkwo, has died in a road crash which occured at the Glasgow city centre, Scotland.





The Nigerian died after a crash on St Vincent Street on February 2, 2023.





A tribute from her family cited on Glasgow Live on Wednesday partly read, "Chinenye was a wonderful, kind, intelligent young woman with a strong faith in God.





"She had a passion to succeed and whatever obstacles she faced were overcome."





