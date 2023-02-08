Wednesday, 8 February 2023

33-year-old Nigerian Student Dies In Scotland Car Crash

Published: February 08, 2023


 

A student at Glasgow Caledonian University on the Masters Public Health programme, Chinenye Okonkwo, has died in a road crash which occured at the Glasgow city centre, Scotland.


The Nigerian died after a crash on St Vincent Street on February 2, 2023.


A tribute from her family cited on Glasgow Live on Wednesday partly read, "Chinenye was a wonderful, kind, intelligent young woman with a strong faith in God. 


"She had a passion to succeed and whatever obstacles she faced were overcome."



