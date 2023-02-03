Customs Seme Command Intercepts Fake $6M, Travel Documents, Arrests Suspects ( Pictures)

Published:

The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command has intercepted fake 6 million US dollars, en route to the Benin Republic from Nigeria through the border.





The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, while briefing newsmen at the Command Headquarters in Seme-Krake Joint Border Post, said the currency which is equivalent to N2.763 Billion at an exchange rate of N460.52 was intercepted on the 31st of January.

He said two male suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime and are currently in custody pending prosecution.





The CAC also noted that the Command intercepted various travel documents with pictures of a lady bearing different names on the same day.





He said, "Also on the 31st of January, 2023 at about 0530 hours, Officers on patrol along Gbetrome base intercepted Six (6) Maltese International Passports with the same picture of a lady but bearing different names, Two (2) Senegalese International Passports, Three (3 ) Togolese International Passports, Four (4) Republic of Benin International Passports, One (1) Republic of Niger International Passport and Ten (10) International Driving License of these various countries from two male suspects who are also in our custody pending further investigation".





"Also arrested and seized 1300 by 30 liters jerry can of PMS equivalent 39,000 liters with duty paid value of N9, 366,45 only. The products were seized along the creeks". He added.





"Other items seized include 55 sacks containing 550 pieces of donkey skin with DPV OF N11,371,511. The significance of the seizure is that it shows how much our endangered speices are being eroded by unpatriotic elements". He emphasized.





The CAC attributed the achievements to the painstaking efforts of tireless officers.





"These achievements so far were not made on a platter of gold. It took the painstaking efforts of the officers who spend hours on patrol and surveillance to record the seizures. We wish to reiterate that we will not relent on this effort".He noted.





"The Command will continue to dialogue, engage, sensitize and educate the public on social/economic implication of smuggling as well as performing the statutory function of enforcing compliance in line with government fiscal policies". He added.





Comptroller Dera appealed to parents and guardians residing in border communities to prevail on their children, wards, and youths to desist from criminal acts such as smuggling.





He appreciated sister agencies for their collaborative efforts in the fight against smuggling while also thanking the CGC and the management of Customs as well as community leaders for their support.





"Let me at this interval, appreciate the collaborative efforts of other sister agencies in the fight against smuggling and appeal for their continuous support. It is important to note that activities embarked upon by the Command is a patriotic duty in the interest of national security and economic wellbeing of Nigeria". He said.





"NCS operatives in observance of the rules of engagement will continue to carry out their legitimate duties as prescribed by the law". He emphasized.





"We thank the CGC and management of Customs, officers and men of the Command, community leaders, and partner government agencies who are showing concern and are collaborating with the Service for their continuous support". He concluded.





Share This