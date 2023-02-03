Breaking: Gunmen Storm Imo Court, Kill Judge During Sitting

Published:

Gunmen on Thursday, killed one Nnaemeka Ugboma, the chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State.

According to report , Ugboma was killed by gunmen who operated in motorcycles while presiding over a court session.

The incident brought the court sitting to an abrupt end as lawyers, court staff and litigants fled.

The slain jurist hailed from Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA.

“He was killed in his court while sitting. His killers came with motorcycles. They came into the court, dragged him out and shot him dead and drove off.

“His corpse was there as people in court fled. The whole thing is confusing because nobody knew any reason while they killed him. He was from Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA here,” a source said.

When contacted, the Chairman of the Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ugochukwu Allinor, who confirmed the killing said that the branch would communicate the public soon.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, did not take his calls when contacted and he had yet to respond to a text message sent to his mobile number as of the time of filing this report.

He is the Elder brother to Ms Chioma Ugboma of News Agency Of Nigeria



