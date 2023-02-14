Coup Allegations: DSS Drilled Me For Five Hours ...Femi Fani Kayode

Published:

The Director of Special Projects and New Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has narrated how men of the Department of State Services (DSS) grilled him for five hours on Monday

The DSS high command had invited Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation to its Abuja office, where they interrogated him for allegedly saying that some military generals were meeting with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to possibly plot a coup.

Addressing a press conference on Monday at the APC National Secretary in Abuja, Fani-Kayode said he was thoroughly grilled for five hours, an experience he would not wish even his enemy to have.

The former Minister however said the DSS officials were highly professional in their dealing and didn’t torture him in the process.

He however said he was not discharged but asked to return to the DSS headquarters on Wednesday for further grilling.

Fani-Kayode said, “I spent about five hours. I was subjected to thorough grilling; they were very thorough and highly professional in their interrogation. And I was asked to go back on Wednesday for further interrogation.

“The place anybody wouldn’t want to go, I think is the DSS. If I were to do it a second time, I won’t tweet this same way.”





Speaking during the press conference, the Director Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga said, “We were worried when we heard that FFK was invited by the DSS.





“So we contacted our lawyers and our lawyers followed him to the DSS headquarters. If he was detained beyond today, we would have challenged it. We would have taken further steps. But he said the DSS officials were very professional.”

Share This