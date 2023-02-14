Chicken Republic Security Guard Dies After Lagos Robbery Attack





The Management of Chicken Republic have announced the death of a security guard who was shot on Sunday by robbers.





The management said on their Instagram page, ”With a very heavy heart, we announce the passing of Mr. Amos Obasenyo. Amos served as security guard at our Admiralty Lekki 1 outlet until yesterday's unfortunate incident.





“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and the entire team at Tom Salem Integrated Security Services.









“We strongly condemn the mindless violence that led to his demise, and are actively supporting the Nigerian Police Force in their investigation to ensure that justice is served.





“The safety of our outlets continues to remain our utmost priority."







