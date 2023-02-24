CBN Appoints New Spokesman

Published:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Isa Abdulmumin as the Acting Director of Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank.

Abdulmumin, a Deputy Director, takes over from Osita Nwanisobi as head of the Corporate Communications Department following his retirement from service on Friday.

Abdulmumin has been in the Corporate Communications Department of the CBN since he joined the apex bank.

Nwanisobi took over from Isaac Okorafor in 2020 and before then he was a special assistant to the Deputy Governor Financial System Stability (FSS) between 2009 and 2011.





