Breaking : Another Top Rivers Politician Escapes Assasination , One Of The Assailants Captured ( See Video )

Destiny Benebo, an alleged member of Gov. Wike's Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) and a staff of the Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency (Taskforce) under the leadership of Chief Timothy Nsirim was part of a gang of terrorists who invaded the residence of Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja in the early hours of Friday 24th of February 2023 in Opobo

Chief Gogo Jaja a member of the PDP opposed to governor Wike and a supporter of Atiku Abubakar said his escape from death was by the grace of God and the bravery of his security personnel

The assailants according to him came in a black Hilux while the others escaped , one of them seen in this video was wounded

Jaja was a former Commissioner for Rural Water Supply

There have been series of political killings and bombings in the last few days including the bombing of a Radio and TV station belonging to a House of Representatives Member who is also loyal to Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar's rally in the State was cancelled due to insecurity report





