Breaking : Zenith Bank Shutdown Branches

Multiple reports reaching CKN News have it that Zenith Bank on Tuesday shutdown its branches in Lagos and in most part of the country

A visit by by CKN News to some branches of the Bank at Oregun road , Ogudu , Adeniyi Jones and Aromire all in Lagos revealed the development

At Oregun road branch in particular, a notice was pasted on the entrance apologising to customers that the bank was not opened for business

While there have been no official statement from the bank for closing down its branches, CKN News gathered that it may be due to intelligence report that the bank may be attacked over the lingering cash crises

Another individual who spoke on condition of anonymity said it could so be due a directive of CBN

But it was learnt that the lives of the staff of the bank were at risk with a video trending on social media showing staff of the bank jumping high rise fence to escape from customers

