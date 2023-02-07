Breaking : President Buhari, Governors, Emefiele Currently Meeting Over Naira Crisis

Published:

CKN News can confirm that President M Buhari is Currently Meeting With State Governors, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele Over Naira Notes Swap

APC Governors are pushing for the old naira notes to co-exist with the new ones till after election.





The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele had given a 10th February 2023 deadline for the exercise, a directive was also given by a High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday ordering the CBN and President Buhari not to extend the date

The President in an earlier meeting with the APC Governors asked for 7 days to respond to their request

A communique is expected at the end of the meeting

