Published:

The Central Bank of Nigeria has published a breakdown of old Naira notes collected so far from Nigerians and how much is still in circulation

The apex bank made the declaration today while giving reasons for the 10 days extension for return of all old notes of N200, N500, N1000 to the vaults of banks

October 2022

Circulation: N3.23trn

Banking Industry: N500bn

People's Homes: N2.7trn





January 2023

Circulation: N3.23trn

Banking Industry: N2.4trn

People's Homes: N900bn

Share This