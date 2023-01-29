Breaking: Abia State PDP Retains Guber Position In Late Prof Ikonne's LGA

Published:

ABIA PDP ZONES VACANT GUBER SEAT TO ISIALA NGWA NORTH LGA





Following the death of the Abia PDP gubernatorial candidate Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne on January 25, 2022 and the subsequent directive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days to replace him, members of the Abia PDP State Caucus met today and zoned the vacant guber seat to Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, the home LGA of the late Prof. Uche Ikonne.





The decision was taken after a meeting of the Abia PDP State Caucus whose membership is drawn from across the State including Abia North, Ikwuano/Umuahia, Ukwa East and Ukwa West Local Government areas.





Among those present at the meeting were the State Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, former governor of Abia State Senator Theodore A. Orji, the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engr. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji and the other two senatorial candidates of the PDP, namely Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Col. Austin Akobundu respectively.





Also present at the meeting were the Statutory members of the Abia PDP State Caucus except one who sent in an apology for his absence.





The Party urges members to support the decision of the Party caucus and work towards a successful primary election coming up on February 4, 2023.





The Party also calls on members to remain vigilant and expect more information and briefings from the Publicity Department of the Abia PDP in due course.





PDP - Power to the People!





Signed





Hon. Elder Abraham Amah





Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary

