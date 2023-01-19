Two Traditional Rulers Arrested Over Edo Train Attack As Police Rescues More Passengers

Published:

Two traditional Rulers have been arrested over the train attack in Edo State

In a briefing in Benin City, the state’s Commissioner for Communications and Orientation, Chris Nehihkare disclosed that seven suspects, including two traditional rulers, are currently in police custody.

Gunmen had attacked passengers waiting to board a train from the Igueben station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State to Warri, in Delta State on Saturday, January 7 and abducted no fewer than 32 persons.

The police had said the abductors, armed with AK 47, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before abducting scores of intending travellers into the bush.

Six of the victims were rescued on January 6 and one was rescued a day later. On January 13, two more victims were rescued while 12 were said to have been rescued hours later.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki had blamed the Nigerian Corporation, accusing the railway authorities of negligence.

According to him, the Kaduna train attack should have taught the train managers to beef up security at their facilities nationwide.

“We must also express our disappointment at the authorities of the Nigerian Railway Corporation because, after the Kaduna incident, we expect that they will secure their facilities better.

“For six men to have come into their facility, I think it is something that has to be investigated. It doesn’t speak well of their preparedness to run an efficient rail system in this country and it doesn’t give Nigerians the confidence that they will be safe using that mode of transportation,” Obaseki said last Sunday.

