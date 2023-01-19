Kwankwaso Compares Labour Party To ‘Andrews Liver Salt’

Published:

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has compared the Labour Party to popular laxative, ‘Andrews Liver Salt’.





Kwankwaso made this comparison on Wednesday while speaking at the Chatham House in London.





He said, “Especially the party you mentioned, Labour (Party), to us is like Andrews Liver Salt. It just came (lifts his hand up) and now its coming down. That’s the reality. Of course, the NNPP is the only party that is now getting support. Forget about big big people, who are the actual problems of our country.”





