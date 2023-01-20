Three APC Supporters Die On Their Way To Campaign Rally In Ebonyi

Published:

At least three supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reportedly died in an auto crash in Ebonyi State on Wednesday.





According to report , the victims were on their way to the party’s campaign rally at Iboko community in the Izzi local government area of the state when a bus carrying the supporters crashed in the area.





Eyewitnesses told journalists that several others were seriously injured in the accident.





However, the state police command has not confirmed the accident.





Despite the ugly incident, the APC campaign team moved to Ikwo Local Government Area of the State to continue with their campaign rally.

