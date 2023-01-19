Embattled CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele Visits Buhari In Aso Rock

Published:

The President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), today met with the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

This is Emefiele’s second meeting with the President since he “secretly” returned to the country on January 12, 2022.

Earlier on Thursday, the embattled CBN chief was part of a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development led by its Director General, Dr Sidi Ould Tah.

Emefiele had left the country following the investigation of several allegations against him, including corruption and terrorism financing.

Weeks earlier, the DSS had sought a court order to arrest him. But the request was rejected by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The DSS asked the court to order the arrest of the CBN governor over alleged “acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security dimension.”

On October 20, 2022, Justice Inyang Ekwo sitting in the Federal High Court in Abuja summoned Emefiele over the $53m judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

The court ordered him to appear on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, as the hearing date.

However, Emefiele filed an appeal against the FHC ruling saying that Justice Ekwo erred in law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice when he made an order compelling his attendance in court for the $53 million debt.

Wednesday’s proceedings could not go on as planned when the matter was called, making the court to adjourn the case till March 20, 2023

