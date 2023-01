Published:

The supreme court has affirmed the election of Godswill Akpabio as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district.





The former minister was in the race for the party’s presidential ticket but dropped his bid for another candidate.





Prior to the APC presidential primary, Udom Ekpoudom, former deputy inspector-general of police (DIG), won the APC primary for Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district.





