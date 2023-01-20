My Children Pleaded With Me Not To Remarry..Actress Patience Ozokwo

Published:

Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has revealed why she refused to remarry after the death of her husband years ago.





The actress made this known on Thursday during her chat with colleague Mercy Johnson on her weekly edition of her cook show, Mercy’s Menu.





Ozokwor said, “I wanted to remarry but my kids had already come of age and they pleaded with me not to marry another man and they promised they would be my husband.





“They asked me to stay single for them so their friends will not laugh at them that at their age their mum remarried and I understood them. Though it was selfish of them, but I paid the huge sacrifice for them, no sacrifice is too huge for family.”

