Pre Wedding Pictures : Why Are You Hiding The Face Of Your Fiance ..Nigerians Ask Nollywood Actress Nkiru Sylvanus

Some fans of Nollywood actress, Nkiru Slyvanus, have raised questions about the identity of her fiancé, after she shared pre-wedding photos, where his face was not visible.

The actress shared some photos of herself and her fiancé on Wednesday via her Instagram account, following the announcement of her engagement on December 30, 2022.

An Instagram user, Promise Merit, said, “Congratulations to you guys, ‘oga' is not showing face oo.”





Another user, Charity Obalimu, said in Pidgin English, “You dey hide him face abi ok, congrats.”

Another user, Nwunye Odogwu, asked why she is hiding his face saying, “This one wey dey hide face hmmn, congratulations”

“From behind, he looks like Will Smith😍. Congratulations ogbom. The LORD perfect it. 🙏 🙏 🙏” Apunanwu jokingly compared his physical resemblance to an American actor, Will Smith.





